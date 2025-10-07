East Sussex College Open Events: Your future is closer than you think

East Sussex College is set to open its doors this October and November, giving prospective students the chance to explore its campuses and gather all the information they need before making that all-important decision about where to study next September.

The events will provide a valuable opportunity to see first-hand what the college has to offer. From performing arts studios to high-tech immersive spaces, visitors will be able to step behind the scenes and experience the facilities, tools and training that make East Sussex College courses stand out.

The first events of the year are showcase events, packed with interactive talks, live demonstrations, and the latest technology and techniques. From hair and beauty demonstrations to catering and motor vehicle showcases, there will be something to capture the interest of every visitor.

Across the Lewes, Eastbourne and Hastings campuses, visitors can look forward to a wide variety of live activities and experiences that bring each subject to life. At Lewes, there’ll be everything from Esports gaming and creative media workshops to animation, art, and design sessions that let you try your hand at new techniques.

Over in Eastbourne, guests can enjoy hands-on demonstrations in Hairdressing, Beauty Therapy, Barbering, and Professional Cookery - as well as themed restaurant setups, business challenges, and travel and tourism tasters.

Meanwhile, Hastings will host a packed evening of interactive showcases, including live car demonstrations, health simulations, sports and public services activities, and hospitality highlights such as canapés served by cookery students and a special chocolate-making workshop from a returning alumni chef.

Open Event dates:

Lewes campus: 14th October and 20th November

Eastbourne campus: 15th October and 20th November

Hastings campuses (Station Plaza & Ore Valley): 16th October and 20th November

All events will run from 3:45pm to 6:45pm.

As well as exploring courses, visitors will also be able to learn more about the wider support and opportunities available at the college. This includes Apprenticeships, Enrichment activities such as clubs and societies, and Work Experience and Careers support to help students prepare for their future. The Student Support and Wellbeing team will also be on hand to explain the services in place to help learners settle in and succeed, alongside advice on bursaries, travel passes and other financial support.

Rebecca Conroy, CEO and Principal at East Sussex College, said: “Open Events at East Sussex College give prospective students the chance to really get a feel for our college and what studying with us would be like. They can also talk to some of our brilliant students and expert tutors as well as see our excellent industry-standard facilities.”

To find out more and register, visit the East Sussex College open event page.