East Sussex College partners with FE Sussex for ‘Landed App’ Launch

East Sussex College is proud to partner FE Sussex for the launch of Landed, an innovative mobile app designed to transform how Sussex residents find work and how local employers recruit talent.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch coincided with National Careers Week, highlighting the role that Landed will play in enhancing career opportunities across Sussex.

Landed creates connections between job seekers, employers, and education providers throughout Sussex, offering a comprehensive solution to local employment challenges identified in the region's Local Skills Improvement Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Landed represents a significant step forward in addressing the skills gap in Sussex by bringing together job seekers and local vacancies on one accessible platform," said Janet Clark, CEO at FE Sussex. "By launching during National Careers Week, we're emphasising Landed’s ability to highlight the opportunities available to jobseekers in our local community."

ESC partner with FE Sussex for ‘Landed App’ Launch

A three-pronged approach to finding work opportunities

Landed offers tailored experiences for its three key user groups:

1. For job seekers - The mobile app helps individuals build profiles that match their values and skills with suitable opportunities. Features include; CV building, personality profiling, and instant notifications for application updates.2. For employers - The platform provides free unlimited job postings exclusively for Sussex businesses, with a streamlined recruitment process and dedicated sections for different opportunity types including apprenticeships, part-time work, and volunteering roles.3. For colleges and other education providers - The Cohort management system allows educational institutions to track student progress, provide career advice, and gather valuable data on skills and employment trends.

Meeting local skills needs

Developed in response to the Local Skills Improvement Plan published by Future Skills Sussex in 2023, Landed addresses key priorities including:

Supporting employers to recruit individuals with the skills they need

Creating a Sussex-wide approach to promoting the sectors and roles available to jobseekers in the region

Testing innovative approaches to skills assessment and personality profiling

Collaborative Development

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The platform was developed through extensive collaboration with further education and sixth form colleges, employers, and people in post 16 education across Sussex. All seven Sussex colleges and college groups are participating, with support from the Sussex Chamber of Commerce, Love Local Jobs, and local authorities.

"The collaborative approach to developing Landed ensures it meets the real needs of our community," said Rebecca Conroy, CEO & Principal at East Sussex College. "We're excited to see how this platform will transform employment opportunities for our students and strengthen connections with local employers."

Availability and Access

The Landed app is now available for download on both Android and iOS app stores. Employers and colleges can access the web platform at www.landedjobs.co.uk.

About FE Sussex

FE Sussex represents the collaboration of the seven further education and sixth form colleges across Sussex, working together to enhance educational opportunities and employment outcomes in the region. FE Sussex has secured funding for the Landed platform for the next five years, ensuring long-term support for this initiative.