East Sussex College students celebrate results

East Sussex College students celebrated their A-Level, T-Level and Technical & Professional results today (August 15), highlighting the culmination of their commitment and dedication!

The ever-growing selection of courses ensures that aspiring learners have access to a comprehensive array of subjects, with new additions continually enriching the curriculum.

Students enrolled on T-Level courses have demonstrated remarkable performance, with an impressive number of impressive Distinction and Merit grades.

The College's A-Level students at the Eastbourne, Hastings, and Lewes campuses achieved outstanding results, reflecting the dedication and effort they put in over the past two years.

East Sussex College students celebrate their results.

Remarkably, 64 courses achieved a 100% pass rate, showcasing the exceptional quality of education provided by the College. This is great news for both students and staff, who worked tirelessly throughout the academic year.

Maise Jarvis, a T-Level Health & Social Care student, achieved a Merit in her course.

Reflecting on her results, she shared: “I’m really happy with my grades, I didn’t think that was what I would get so I’m very happy! I couldn’t have done it without my tutors, they were really supportive. I’m now going to work in a hospital and I’m hoping to do my university course through them!

!This course is a really good way into healthcare, because of the practical side of the course. Going forward, I see it being one of the best courses.”

Elwyn Cooke celebrates with other students following his results.

Elwyn Cooke, who achieved a Distinction in Health T-Level, shared: “I’m very happy with my grades. The support from my tutors was amazing throughout! I am now going to take my next steps and go into nursing. I would definitely recommend this course to others.”

Leah Darlein Weinrich completed her A-Levels in Media Studies (C), German (A), Criminology (C), and Sociology (C). Reflecting on her experience, she said: “Tutors were so supportive, they gave me constructive criticism, just amazing to work with throughout the course. I’m hoping to travel the world and take a gap year next! I’d absolutely recommend my courses, especially Sociology. My tutor Karen is so lovely.”

Olivia Bounas achieved outstanding results in her A-Levels, with A*s in Business and Maths, an A in Graphic Design, and a B in her EPQ.

“I’m very happy with my results. In September, I am going to Bath University to study Structural Engineering. I really liked my combination of courses as I have a creative/fun one and more of a mathematical one which really suits me. Advice to my past self would be to not stress out too much, not worry about the future, and don’t overload yourself," she said.

Lily Hickman earned top marks in Sport & Exercise Science, achieving D*D*D*.

Reflecting on her success she said: “I couldn’t be happier with my grades! We had so much support last year, because they specialise in our course they can also go to them about our coursework. I’m going to University in Bath to study Sport & Exercise Science. I’d 100% recommend my course to other students. If I could tell my past self one thing about college, I’d say to stress less!”

Rebecca Conroy, CEO & Principal of East Sussex College, said: “We are so proud of all of our students for achieving such fantastic results! Our students’ passion, grit and determination has certainly paid off.

"As they move on to the next stage of their journey, whether it be further education, entering the workforce, or pursuing apprenticeship routes, we wish them every success in the future and will be rooting for them!”

