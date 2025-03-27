East Sussex College T-Level construction students gain exclusive insight at Willingdon site

T-Level students from East Sussex College had a rare opportunity to experience a real working construction site during a recent visit to the major development at Willingdon.

The Design, Surveying, and Planning for Construction (Level 3) students were given an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the site, thanks to the generosity of Vistry Housebuilding and Foxdown Construction.

The visit provided students with first-hand experience of the construction industry in action, giving them valuable insight into site operations, health and safety procedures, and the different roles involved in bringing a development to life. From surveying the land to understanding the importance of groundwork, students were able to see how their studies connect with real-world projects.

Charlotte Parnell, Construction & Building Services Lecturer at East Sussex College, said, “This visit was an incredible opportunity for our students to see the construction industry in action. Experiencing a live site first-hand helps bring their studies to life, giving them a real understanding of the processes, challenges, and teamwork involved in major projects.

“Opportunities like this are invaluable in preparing them for future careers in construction, and we’re extremely grateful to Vistry Housebuilding and Foxdown Construction for making it possible.”

The visit was made possible thanks to the commitment of Vistry Housebuilding and Foxdown Construction, who went the extra mile to ensure students could safely explore the site. Industry experience like this is crucial in helping students build confidence and prepare for careers in construction.

Matt Colbran, Regional Build Director at Vistry Group, commented, "At Vistry, we are passionate about engaging with the next generation of construction professionals and providing them with meaningful exposure to the industry. Allowing students to step onto a live site helps them develop a practical understanding of construction in a way that can't be replicated in the classroom.

“We hope this experience has given them valuable insight into the wide range of roles within the industry and inspired them to pursue rewarding careers in construction. By supporting initiatives like this, we aim to help bridge the skills gap and nurture the talent that will shape the future of the sector."

Gary Bettell, Commercial Manager at Foxdown Construction, said, “We are delighted to be part of this exciting collaboration between East Sussex College, Vistry, and Foxdown. This site visit provides students with a unique opportunity to observe the operations of a large-scale construction site and gain invaluable insight into the industry. We fully endorse this initiative and are proud to contribute to the development of practical skills and knowledge that will help shape the future of the construction sector.”

East Sussex College hopes to continue developing partnerships with local construction firms to provide more hands-on learning experiences for students. A huge thank you to everyone involved in making this visit possible!

If you’re interested in studying T-Level Design, Surveying and Planning, please click here for more information.