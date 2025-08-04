East Sussex College University Courses score highest NSS results in the region – again
The NSS is a widely respected, independent UK survey used to benchmark the student experience nationwide. It is taken by final-year students across the UK and is a good way of understanding how their students really feel about their university courses. And the feedback East Sussex College has received shows that students feel confident, supported, and inspired.
This year’s students feedback again reflects on the exceptional quality of education students receive at ESC, with every theme and question scoring above the national average.
|NSS 2025 Themes
|East Sussex College
|National results
|Difference
|Theme 1: Teaching on my course
|95.3
|86.9
|+8.4
|Theme 2: Learning opportunities
|94.3
|84.4
|+9.9
|Theme 3: Assessment and feedback
|92.6
|81.2
|+11.4
|Theme 4: Academic support
|94.5
|87.7
|+6.8
|Theme 5: Organisation and management
|89
|78.5
|+10.5
|Theme 6: Learning resources
|93.1
|87.8
|+5.3
|Theme 7: Student voice
|90.9
|77.6
|+13.3
Some standout questions within the themed areas include: “How clear is it that students' feedback on the course is acted on?” - rated 20% above the national average - and “How well have the IT resources and facilities supported your learning?” which scored 7% higher than average.
Meg Sullivan, Director of Higher Education at ESC, commented, “It’s an incredible result, and we’re absolutely thrilled. Our students tell us they value small class sizes, approachable expert staff, and the strong sense of community we offer. We make sure every student feels seen and supported—and these results show it’s working.
“Our lecturers are not only highly qualified, but passionate about helping students succeed. The learning is rigorous, but it’s also personal and practical. We prepare students for careers—not just degrees—and our close ties to industry across Sussex help open doors for real opportunities.”
She added, “Securing the highest regional scores for two years running is no small feat and it reflects the college’s commitment to excellence, inclusivity, and innovation. The Higher Education team works hard to deliver an experience where students feel genuinely supported, academically and personally. And by studying locally, students can save vast amounts of money on living costs and still access a high-quality degree experience, thanks to our partnerships with the University of East Anglia and University of Brighton.”
With over 20 different degrees across Hastings & Ore, Newhaven and Eastbourne campuses, now’s the perfect time to discover what makes ESC University Courses different.
If you’re thinking about starting a degree this September, visit the College’s website https://adult.escg.ac.uk/degree-level/degree-level/ to find out more and explore your next step.
View full survey results at the National Student Survey provider dashboard – Office for Students.