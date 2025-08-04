East Sussex College University Courses score highest NSS results in the region – again

East Sussex College University Students in Celebration

For the second consecutive year, East Sussex College University Courses has achieved the highest National Student Survey (NSS) results of any higher education provider in Sussex and Kent.

The NSS is a widely respected, independent UK survey used to benchmark the student experience nationwide. It is taken by final-year students across the UK and is a good way of understanding how their students really feel about their university courses. And the feedback East Sussex College has received shows that students feel confident, supported, and inspired.

This year’s students feedback again reflects on the exceptional quality of education students receive at ESC, with every theme and question scoring above the national average.

NSS 2025 Themes East Sussex College National results Difference Theme 1: Teaching on my course 95.3 86.9 +8.4 Theme 2: Learning opportunities 94.3 84.4 +9.9 Theme 3: Assessment and feedback 92.6 81.2 +11.4 Theme 4: Academic support 94.5 87.7 +6.8 Theme 5: Organisation and management 89 78.5 +10.5 Theme 6: Learning resources 93.1 87.8 +5.3 Theme 7: Student voice 90.9 77.6 +13.3

Some standout questions within the themed areas include: “How clear is it that students' feedback on the course is acted on?” - rated 20% above the national average - and “How well have the IT resources and facilities supported your learning?” which scored 7% higher than average.

Meg Sullivan, Director of Higher Education at ESC, commented, “It’s an incredible result, and we’re absolutely thrilled. Our students tell us they value small class sizes, approachable expert staff, and the strong sense of community we offer. We make sure every student feels seen and supported—and these results show it’s working.

“Our lecturers are not only highly qualified, but passionate about helping students succeed. The learning is rigorous, but it’s also personal and practical. We prepare students for careers—not just degrees—and our close ties to industry across Sussex help open doors for real opportunities.”

She added, “Securing the highest regional scores for two years running is no small feat and it reflects the college’s commitment to excellence, inclusivity, and innovation. The Higher Education team works hard to deliver an experience where students feel genuinely supported, academically and personally. And by studying locally, students can save vast amounts of money on living costs and still access a high-quality degree experience, thanks to our partnerships with the University of East Anglia and University of Brighton.”

With over 20 different degrees across Hastings & Ore, Newhaven and Eastbourne campuses, now’s the perfect time to discover what makes ESC University Courses different.

If you’re thinking about starting a degree this September, visit the College’s website https://adult.escg.ac.uk/degree-level/degree-level/ to find out more and explore your next step.

View full survey results at the National Student Survey provider dashboard – Office for Students.