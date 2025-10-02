East Sussex County Council’s spending on transport for SEND pupils may have risen by more than £6 million over the past three years.

The Sunday Telegraph published the results of a national investigation into council spending on home to school transport for children and young people with SEND (special educational needs and disability).

It reported how East Sussex County Council had spent £160,000 on the home-to-school transport of a single SEND pupil last year. As previously covered by the LDRS (Local Democracy Reporting Service), this figure is disputed by the council.

But a document on the council’s website, also shows how the authority has seen a sharp increase in its home-to-school transport costs for SEND pupils.

This document sets out how the council’s spending on this form of transport rose from £13,154,054.90 in 2022/23 to £16,630,094.97 in 2023/24 — an increase of more than 26 per cent in a single year.

It goes on to say the council’s spending on SEND transport had been on track to rise to £19,397,137.00 by the end of the 2024/25 financial year, although it also notes how these figures were still estimates at the time of the document’s publication.

If these estimated costs proved accurate, it would equate to a 47 per cent increase since 2022/23 or a more than 16 per cent increase on the previous year.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We have a statutory duty to provide appropriate free transport to the nearest suitable school that can meet an eligible child’s SEND needs.

“Despite a robust procurement process in place for home to school transport contracts to ensure we achieve the best value for money, we have seen an increase in costs in recent years.

“This is due to inflation pressures, a rise in the number of children eligible to receive home to school transport of a third between 2022/23 and 2024/25, and an increase in the complexity of the needs of eligible pupils.”

The document also reports an increase in the overall number of SEND pupils receiving some form of council-funded home-to-school transport over the same time period.

It says East Sussex County Council funded transport for 1,182 children and young people with SEND in 2022/23, of whom 1,133 were under the age of 16. This figure increased to 1,415 SEND pupils in 2023/24 (1,341 under the age of 16) and 1,576 in 2024/25 (1,494 under the age of 16).

These figures would indicate a gradual increase in the average per pupil cost of SEND home to school transport, rising from around £11,129 per pupil in 2022/23 to around £12,308 per pupil.

The document says the most expensive individual journey cost the council £849 per day. It says this individual is transported in a specialised wheelchair accessible vehicle and needs to always travel two with medical staff/nurses due to their “medical complexity.”

This journey, if taken for all 190 days of a standard school year, would have cost the council just under £160,000 in 2024/25. But the council has previously said it spent less than this amount as the individual involved had not travelled on every school day.

In response to a similar query in July, the council told the LDRS the most it spent on an individual pupil’s transport in 2024/25 came to a little under £113,000.

The council confirmed the accuracy of the these figures.