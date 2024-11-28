East Sussex independent learner provider receives Ofsted monitoring visit following previous ‘requires improvement’ grade

An independent learning provider based in East Sussex received a monitoring visit from Ofsted after receiving a ‘requires improvement’ in a previous inspection.

Harper Craven Associates Limited, who has offices in Boreham Lane, Hailsham, was previously inspected in September 2023. At that time, inspectors judged the overall effectiveness of the provision to ‘require improvement’.

The focus of the monitoring visit by Ofsted, published on November 20, was to evaluate the progress that leaders and managers have made in resolving the main areas for improvement identified at the previous inspection.

Harper Craven Associates Limited (Harper Craven) is a national independent learning provider based in East Sussex, with an administrative centre in Manchester. At the time of the monitoring visit, there were 1,091 apprentices in learning.

In the report, the inspector stated that the school had made ‘reasonable progress’ in the way leaders and managers made to make sure that apprentices have access to high quality off-the-job training, which employers support them to apply at work as well as the progress leaders and managers have made to make sure that apprentices make the progress they are capable of based on what they know and can do when they start the apprenticeship.

The report also added that the school made reasonable progress in the way leaders and managers made sure that apprentices benefit from an effective personal development curriculum, including impartial careers advice and guidance that helps them make informed decisions about their next steps.

The report stated: “Since the full inspection, leaders and managers have worked to strengthen the role of employers in supporting their apprentices’ training in and away from the workplace effectively.

"They have improved communication with employers before apprentices are recruited, providing helpful webinars and high-quality guidance booklets.

"Consequently, employers fully understand the training model that apprentices follow and expectations of them.

"Leaders and managers make sure that apprentices benefit from a well-planned personal development curriculum. Staff help apprentices to develop a secure understanding of relevant contemporary issues, including equality, diversity and inclusion, and British values.

"Leaders and managers have taken effective steps to make sure that employers are well informed about their apprentices’ progress. They provide employers with regular updates and reports so that they can support apprentices more usefully in their training in the workplace.

"Employers write constructive summaries about apprentices’ progress and areas for development at work. These are shared in formal progress reviews so that apprentices know how to improve their skills at work.

However, the report added that ‘insufficient progress’ in the way leaders and managers had made to make sure that apprentices who require English and mathematics functional skills achieve these qualifications successfully.

The report added: “Since the previous inspection, leaders have been too slow to make suitable arrangements to teach the large number of apprentices who require English and mathematics functional skills qualifications.

"The number of apprentices who need to study functional skills has increased significantly. Although leaders appointed one specialist tutor, this was not sufficient to meet the learning needs of these apprentices.

“Too many have not developed the knowledge and skills they need to be successful in these essential subjects. As a result, very few have achieved English and mathematics functional skills qualifications.”