East Sussex named as the third most educated English county in A-level results

East Sussex has been named at the third most educated English county in terms of A-level results, a new study has found.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New data has revealed the English counties with the top-performing A-level students, with Rutland taking first place.

The research, conducted by QR Code Generator, analysed 2024 data from the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation on the percentage of A-level students who received grades of A or above in each county throughout England. The findings determined the counties with the top-performing students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rutland has been revealed to have the highest-achieving A-level students in England, with 39.7% of results being A grades or above across the county.

East Sussex has been named at the third most educated English county in terms of A-level results, a new study has found. (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

Some of the subjects in which Rutland A-level students performed better than the rest of the country include Art and Design at 63.2%, compared with 32% nationally, and Biology at 41.2%, compared with 27.1% nationally.

In second place, Surrey witnessed 35.6% grades of A or above across the county. The county was second to Rutland in Biology at 37.7%, outperforming the national total at 24.3%.

Not far behind Surrey is East Sussex in third place, with 34.4% of grades being A and above. Mathematics appears to be the strong suit of East Sussex’s students, as they topped the national rate of 41.5%, with 55.3% of grades in this subject being A and above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hertfordshire was awarded fourth place with 33% of grades being A or above. The county came third in the country for Geography results of grade A and above with an average outcome of 31.4%, higher than the national total at 24.2%.

In fifth place was Oxfordshire, with 32.8% of grades being A or above. The subjects where Oxfordshire had the highest percentages of A* grades were English Literature at 19.1%, compared to 9.8% on a national level, and Chemistry at 17.8%, compared to 9.5% nationally.

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, commented on the findings: “This data shows the exemplary academic performance of students in counties such as Rutland and Surrey, where a significant percentage of A-level grades were an A or above. Rutland showed strength in Art and Design and Biology, ranking well above the national average.

“It is also encouraging to see such great results in traditionally challenging subjects such as Maths in East Sussex and Chemistry in Oxfordshire. These regional education trends highlight where targeted learning strategies and student support have the best outcomes.”