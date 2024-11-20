East Sussex nursery saved from closure after petition gets more than 1,000 signatures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nursery school in Uckfield that was set to close after its lease was not renewed has been saved.

Little Fireflies Nursery has found a new home at High Hurstwood Village Hall after village hall chairman Sandy Barton contacted the owners last week.

The nursery school, which offers a full service day care for babies and children up to age four, had been at Holy Cross School in Uckfield.

But the landlords told the owners that the facility’s lease would not be renewed beyond December.

Little Fireflies Nursery has found a new home at High Hurstwood Village Hall. Photo: Google Street View

Little Fireflies co-owner Natalie Lang said: “We are so excited to partner with the community of High Hurstwood. The opportunity to hire their village hall will allow us to continue serving the families whose children we have cared for in Uckfield, as well as save the jobs of our wonderful staff members, and bring valuable financial support into the village of High Hurstwood.”

The announcement comes after a petition to save the school received 1,045 signatures at www.change.org/p/protect-our-local-nursery-from-closing-down. The petition, started by parent Abbie Bristow, said at least 72 families would be affected by the closure. Other parents agreed that there is a lack of nursery and baby care facilities in the area.

Co-owner Debbie Buchner said: “We have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and solidarity that we have received from the public since news of the possible closure of our nursery broke.”

She said: “Despite the fact that High Hurstwood is a bit further for many of them, almost all the families with children at Little Fireflies will be moving with us to the new site. We’re just so grateful to have found a new home for our school and would like to express our sincere thanks to Sandy Barton and the village of High Hurstwood. We are looking forward to a wonderful partnership.”

East Sussex County Council said private provider Newton Lang Childcare Ltd operates Little Fireflies Nursery. They said the Holy Cross Primary School site is owned by the Diocese of Chichester who had let the nursery stay temporarily after the primary school closed on December 31, 2023. A Diocese of Chichester spokesperson said they had been working closely with the nursery provider as they tried to find an alternative premises.