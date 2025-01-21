Michael Hall Waldorf School in Kidbrooke Rise marked the milestone on Monday, January 20, with a special event.

The school said the ‘series of joyful and heartfelt celebrations’ brought together students, staff, alumni and special guests to honour its rich heritage.

It also looked forward to the school’s next century. Visit www.michaelhall.co.uk to find out more.

Tali Michaels, the chair of trustees, said: “Today I was privileged to join Michael Hall’s centenary celebrations. It was a joyous day commemorating 100 years of this wonderful school. I talked to former pupils and was delighted to hear from them how their Waldorf education at Michael Hall had positively impacted their lives. Fifteen staff members, all former pupils also shared their happy experiences and their love for the school.”

The school said its Day of Gratitude and Celebration started with Main Lesson where students, staff, and teachers wrote wishes for the future or messages of gratitude to Michael Hall. The personal sentiments were then placed into the ‘Fire of Dreams’ during a whole-school ceremony in the Middle School playground, which symbolised hope and appreciation from the community.

The whole school then went to the theatre for a celebratory assembly where there were performances from all current classes, as well as contributions from alumni, past teachers, and distinguished guests.

The school said the notable attendees included: Jessika Hulbert, chair of Wealden District Council and Michael Hall alumna; Tali Michaels, chair of trustees at Michael Hall; and Fran Russell, head of Waldorf UK.

The school’s oldest current pupil also buried a time capsule, joined by Stephen Sheen, a 90-year-old former student and teacher, and Jessika Hulbert. A school spokesperson said: “This symbolic act beautifully connected past, present, and future generations of the Michael Hall community.”

An aerial photograph captured the school forming a circle outside the iconic mansion and the celebrations continued with a lunch featuring homemade soup and bread prepared with produce from the school’s gardens. The school said parents from each class baked more than 600 cupcakes.

A school spokesperson said: “Since 1925, Michael Hall has embraced a holistic approach to education, blending academic learning with a strong focus on the arts, practical skills, and outdoor activities. This creative and hands-on curriculum nurtures independent thinking, resilience, and a deep love of learning. Waldorf education cherishes the individuality of each child, encouraging them to explore their unique potential in a supportive and balanced environment. Dressed for the Occasion As a school without a uniform, the Michael Hall community embraced the centenary spirit by dressing in smart attire with elements of gold or white. Centenary badges, distributed earlier in the year, were worn proudly by all, adding a special touch to the day’s festivities.”

1 . Michael Hall Waldorf School From left: Tali Michaels, chair of Trustees; Jessika Hulbert, chair of Wealden District Council; and Stephen Sheen, ex teacher and student. Photo: Gala Kononenko Photo: Gala Kononenko

2 . Michael Hall Waldorf School An aerial photograph captured the school forming a circle outside the mansion. Photo: Gala Kononenko Photo: Gala Kononenko

3 . Michael Hall Waldorf School Michael Hall Waldorf School forming a circle. Photo: Gala Kononenko Photo: Gala Kononenko