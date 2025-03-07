East Sussex school celebrates move to Aquinas CE Education Trust

Robertsbridge Community College joins the Aquinas family of schools in East Sussex and London.

Robertsbridge Community College is thrilled to be joining the Aquinas Church of England Education Trust.

This exciting new chapter marks a new partnership between the school and the trust, which will provide students and staff across Robertsbridge and Aquinas with expertise, support, and collaborative opportunities. This will help to deliver continued improvement and a life-transforming education for the school’s students.

Aquinas CE Education Trust, a dynamic and collaborative multi-academy trust, has been working with Robertsbridge Community College since January 2024, offering executive guidance to support the school’s ongoing progress. The decision to formally join the Trust was made in recognition of the strong collaboration between the school and Trust, coupled with Aquinas’ existing immersed understanding of the local community.

Robertsbridge Community College will now benefit from being part of a strong family of schools, including two other schools in East Sussex and nine schools in South-East London.

The entire Aquinas community is excited to welcome Robertsbridge Community College and support its journey towards even greater success.

Kathy Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer of Aquinas CE Education Trust, said:

“At Aquinas, we believe in providing every child with life-transforming learning that enables them to flourish. Our values of respect, service, and stewardship are at the heart of everything we do, and we are delighted to welcome Robertsbridge Community College into our family of schools. We look forward to working closely with the school, its staff, and the wider community to build on its strengths and support it in this exciting new chapter.”

Clive Rosewell, Headteacher at Robertsbridge Community College, said:

“Joining Aquinas is a hugely positive step for Robertsbridge. The Trust’s experience and support will help us continue to strengthen our school and provide the very best for our students. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to strengthening our partnership with Kathy and the wider team at Aquinas.”