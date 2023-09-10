The University of Brighton has jumped 22 places in this year’s Guardian University Guide, making it one of the top movers among UK universities over the last twelve months.

Brighton now stands at 70 in the Guardian’s national league table, up from 92 last year, and has risen by 44 places places in the last five years.

Brighton also rose by 13 places to 68 in the Complete University Guide 2024, and is ranked 71 in the new Daily Mail University Guide 2024.

Professor Debra Humphris CBE, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Brighton, said: “Our rise in this year’s rankings is brilliant news as we prepare to welcome new and returning students to campus for the start of the new academic year.

“Brighton continues to be a destination of choice for students from our region, across the UK and around the world. By focusing on what matters most to them – high quality teaching, modern facilities and great job prospects – we’re setting our students up for a successful future, whichever path they choose.”

Brighton offers a wide range of support to help students succeed academically and set them on their chosen career path. Employability is fundamental to all Brighton courses and students are encouraged to take up industry placements and other work-related experience. As a result, Brighton is in the top 50 universities in the UK for graduate prospects, with 91.4 per cent of students in work or further study.

The University has also invested in a wide range of improvements to provide the best possible experience for students and staff, including a new home for its School of Business and Law at Moulsecoomb campus alongside new student accommodation, a café/bar and fitness centre. This means the University can now offer guaranteed accommodation in university halls to all eligible first-year students.

These improvements are continuing. Later this month, staff and students in the School of Humanities and Social Science will move into their new home at Mithras House at Moulsecoomb, while next September the School of Sport and Health Sciences will move to an expanded Falmer campus, including a new academic facility on the site of the former Virgin Active health club.

Professor Humphris continued: “The fact that the University has risen more than 20 places is testament to the strength of our community here at Brighton.

“I would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to our staff who have worked incredibly hard on creating a great experience for our students. And thanks also to our amazing students for their continued dedication and commitment. We know the hard work does not end here and together we are committed to building further on this excellent progress.”

