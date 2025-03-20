Eastbourne Academy ‘committed to continuing to build on improvements’ following Ofsted visit

Ofsted has confirmed The Eastbourne Academy is implementing changes to help students ‘become more confident learners’ after the school’s previous ‘Requires Improvement’ rating.

The school, which was inspected by Ofsted in January earlier this year, received its final report on March 19 in which it was graded ‘Requires Improvement’ for personal development, and ‘Inadequate’ for quality of education, behaviour and leadership.

In the report the inspector found that pupils’ learning at the school in Brodrick Road was ‘disjointed’ and ‘have not achieved as well as they should’.

The report stated: “For too long pupils have not achieved as well as they should. Disruption spoils many of their lessons and some pupils worry about the behaviour and conduct of others.

"Despite the school being ambitious for all pupils, and knowing their needs well, pupils have not had a consistent and positive experience of school.

“Pupils’ learning is disjointed. Sometimes, they build their knowledge effectively, but frequently this is not the case. This is because, although the school has taken appropriate action to strengthen the curriculum, it is not delivered consistently well.”

However, the inspection recognised the school’s ongoing efforts to improve the quality of education and curriculum.

Ofsted noted that The Eastbourne Academy is ‘ambitious for all pupils,’ and that the school’s initiatives in behaviour and attendance are helping ‘to support pupils to attend more’ and ‘focus on their learning.’

The report said the school’s careers education ‘successfully raises aspiration’ and how teachers and leaders are receiving ongoing ‘training aimed at developing the curriculum, learning, and behaviour in lessons.’

Liza Leung, Executive Headteacher at The Eastbourne Academy, said: “Our whole community has been working tirelessly to raise standards and deliver learning opportunities for all our students as part of our ongoing school improvement.

"While we are pleased to see Ofsted recognise the improvements we have begun to embed, particularly in learning, behaviour and attendance, we know there is more work to be done.

“We are committed to continuing to build on these improvements and we have already implemented a detailed and immediate improvement plan to address the key areas highlighted within the report.

“We are dedicated to ensuring the best learning opportunities for all young people.”