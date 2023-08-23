Eastbourne after-school club inspected by Ofsted

The inspection of Under The Sea Club in Ocklynge County Junior School in Victoria Drive took place on July 14 and the report was published on August 18.

The inspector confirmed that the quality and standards of early years provision were met.

They added: “The manager and staff know how to provide a good range of play experiences. They are able to set out motivating activities that allow children to be active or just relax at the end of a busy school day. Staff plan around a topic that will interest children, such as the funfair.”

The club operates out of Ocklynge County Junior School in Victoria Drive, Eastbourne. Picture: Staff

Staff, who were praised for being attentive and supportive, also understand the need to build good relationships with the children and to help them feel at ease when they arrive at the club, according to the inspector.

They added that the manager and staff also have a good understanding of how to manage children's behaviour using positive strategies.

In the report it states: "Staff say these strategies reflect those used in school and help children understand the effect of their behaviour on others. The manager and staff model respect and kindness and explain their clear expectations for an orderly club."

The report adds that during the inspection the manager spoke about the importance of encouraging children to lead healthy lifestyles by providing healthy food choices and encouraging those attending to get fresh air and exercise.

The inspector said: “Parents are complimentary about the club and praise the 'friendly and approachable' staff. They appreciate the safe and convenient childcare where their children can have an enjoyable time. The manager understands the need to provide parents with information about their children's activities in the club. He plans to act on feedback from parents and children to make improvements to the club, such as supporting children with their homework."

They added: "The club is a valued part of the school community."