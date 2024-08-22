Eastbourne College celebrates superb GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After outstanding A-level results last week, Eastbourne College is today celebrating another excellent set of GCSE results, with a record number of pupils achieving top grades.

An impressive one-third of all exams taken were awarded a grade of 8 or 9—equivalent to an A* under the previous grading system—with more than 200 grade 9s among them.

A record 21 pupils accomplished a clean sweep of grades 7 to 9 in every subject. Within this group, three standout pupils earned ten or more grade 9s, showcasing their exceptional dedication and academic prowess.

Humreen Ellens, from Eastbourne, achieved grade 9 in all her subjects. She said:“Teachers at the College not only challenged me academically but also gave me the opportunity to explore different facets of school life, enabling me to increase both my independence and confidence.”

High-flyer, Ian Tam, a boarder from Hong Kong, said: “Throughout my GCSE journey, all my teachers provided me with support. I was allowed to develop my own passion for learning and pursue knowledge that could lead me to different paths in the future.”

Another top achiever James Dunlop, from Mayfield, said: “I’m really looking forward to staying at Eastbourne College for my A-levels. The guidance I’ve received so far will be of great help when looking to move on to university.”

Among the results, impressive strength in STEM subjects was demonstrated by 80% of grades in triple science and further maths being awarded grade 7 or higher, while among arts and humanities, almost two-thirds of results in art, history, English literature and music were awarded the equivalent of A grade or better.

Tom Lawson, headmaster at Eastbourne College, said: “The school could not be prouder of this fantastic group of pupils. The breadth of their talents is clear to see from these superb results across the spectrum of respected academic subjects we offer.

“To see a record number of pupils achieving top grades is particularly remarkable when considered alongside all their achievements outside the classroom. To have contributed to superb seasons for swimming, tennis and cricket at county and national level, while also achieving so superbly in their exams provides abundant evidence of the effort, dedication and determination that makes them true Eastbournians.”

For more information, please visit eastbourne-college.co.uk.