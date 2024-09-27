Eastbourne Foundry & Workshop welcomed Bexhill College students on National Manufacturing Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Collier Webb, designers and makers of the finest lighting, furniture, and hardware, based in Eastbourne, East Sussex, participated in National Manufacturing Day on Thursday, 26th September 2024. In celebration of this nationwide event, they offered local T-Level Engineering students from Bexhill 6th Form College an exclusive opportunity to explore the intricate world of luxury manufacturing.

Students were granted exclusive access to Collier Webb’s Workshop and Foundry, where each piece is meticulously designed and crafted in-house.

The tour showcased the entire production process, from initial design and pattern making to sand and lost wax casting, assembly, finishing, and wiring.

This immersive experience highlighted the artistry and precision that goes into every Collier Webb creation, blending time-honoured craftsmanship with modern, innovative techniques.

Engineering Students shown around the Workshop and Foundry by Collier Webb's skilled Makers

“We were thrilled to welcome the students of Bexhill College to experience the future of our craft firsthand,” said Danielle Collier, Managing Director of Collier Webb. “As part of our ongoing commitment to nurturing craftsmanship and innovation, we believe it’s essential to inspire and provide access to the next generation of designers and makers.”

Stephen Phipson, CEO of Make UK, the manufacturers' organisation, added: “This was a really exciting day where the manufacturing sector came together to celebrate the amazing things that Britain designs and makes.

"Britain’s manufacturing companies are at the forefront of global renewable technology development and some of the most innovative engineering developments seen anywhere around the world.

"This is a sector with amazing opportunities, and we hope this National Manufacturing Day gave students the chance to see inside their local businesses and explore the opportunities available to them.”

The event proved to be an educational and inspiring experience, offering participants a unique insight into the world of luxury manufacturing and design.