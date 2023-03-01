An Eastbourne headteacher has written to parents and carers after students protested over access to toilets.

The Eastbourne Academy. Picture from Google Maps

Students at Eastbourne Academy, in Brodrick Road, walked out on Friday (February 24) in protests over limited access to toilets during lesson time, according to a relative of a student.

The grandmother said: “It is absolutely horrific that a school can do this to children of that age. Seriously, this cannot be right. We have all been to school and I have never heard of anything like it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne headteacher responds to student protest over toilet access (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Since the story was shared, parents and students voiced their frustration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A student commenting on the Herald’s Facebook page said teachers are assigned to guard the toilet doors. Another claimed they are not allowed to use the toilets for six hours and the doors are double-locked. One pupil said they were excluded for being part of the protest.

Keri Taylor said: “It’s dangerous for any person to have to hold using the toilet – let alone the poor girls on their monthlies.”

Parent Mercedes Prunty said when the toilets open at break around 900 students want to go – which means most do not get time to use them and have to hold on until lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some people supported the rules to an extent. Karen Cunningham said: “As an ex-teacher I understand why the school does it. However, with students who were genuine, I would give them a note so if they were caught in the corridor they could show a teacher allowed them to use the loo.”

Now headteacher Wynne Willson has explained the situation in a letter to parents and carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said there are staffed toilets in three areas during the first two 30-minute breaks. The letter said students have asked for the toilet block by Mr Willson’s office to be open at break time and he said they will be opened once there is enough staff to supervise.

Mr Willson said the staffed toilets are open for students to use between 8.15am-8.30am but it should only be students accessing the free breakfast offer that are on site at this time.

On the subject of queues, Mr Willson said there is enough time for students to use the canteen and toilet during the 30-minute breaks. However, he said on the busiest canteen day, Friday, they are ‘looking at ways to speed up the queue’ so students can do both if needed.

He said the block by his office is also open for students during lesson time. The letter says: “Although students are strongly encouraged to stay in lessons, staff do let students go if they have a medical pass. We are speaking to students this week to review this and will update you soon. Lesson time is incredibly important so we do remind students that any time out of the class is lost learning time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Willson said opinions from students are being gathered on the issue.