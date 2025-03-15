Eastbourne infant school ‘delighted’ following Ofsted monitoring visit after previous ‘good’ grade

An Eastbourne infant school has celebrated its success after maintaining its ‘Good’ Ofsted rating.

West Rise Community Infant School in Chaffinch Road, Langney was previously inspected in July 2015 being rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted inspectors.

The focus of the monitoring visit by Ofsted, published on March 12, was to ‘determine whether it has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at that previous inspection’.

The inspection, which took place over two days on January 28 and 29, praised the school for its ‘nurturing and supportive environment’.

The report stated: “Pupils thrive at West Rise Infants. The school has a nurturing and supportive environment that helps pupils to learn that ‘it’s good to be me’.

"Pupils demonstrate positive attitudes and behaviour in class and around school. They treat one another with kindness.

"Pupils aspire to be 'Wise Owls' and to realise their potential. They arrive in the morning with a skip and a smile, ready for a day of delight and learning.

“The school promotes pupils’ well-being and personal development alongside their academic achievements effectively. Caring staff teach children from Reception through to pupils in Year 2 to be increasingly confident and independent.

“Pupils benefit from the many exciting activities, including special visitors and events, that enrich their experiences.

"Activities, such as gymnastics and dance, enable them to develop their creative talents. Pupils make a meaningful contribution to school life. For instance, some pupils are members of the school council and are proud to help reduce school waste.”

Headteacher Louise Muller said: “We are absolutely delighted with the outcome of our inspection. It was a truly positive experience and we are thrilled that the Ofsted Inspector could see that the ‘Wellbeing First’ ethos, that sits at the heart of everything we do at West Rise, is the reason why our children do so well here.

"To know that the children in our care are kind, happy and thriving, both academically and emotionally, is all we could ask for and we are very proud to share the report with our local community.

“This was a timely inspection as the Infant School is due to be amalgamated with the neighbouring Junior school on May the 1st, 2025 and we are looking forward to building on this success as we become one school.”