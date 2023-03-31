Eastbourne infants’ school ‘pleased’ with new Ofsted rating

An infants’ school in Eastbourne has had another Ofsted inspection and the results are in.

Motcombe Infants’ School, in Macmillan Drive, caters to children from foundation stage up to Year 2 (seven-years-old).

The school had a full inspection in July 2012 which got them a good rating. Since then the school has had two ungraded inspections to keep an eye on things. In February this year it was inspected again and the report has been released to reveal it continues to be good.

The report says ‘leaders have high ambition for all pupils’ and ‘pupils rise to the challenges set by their teachers and show interest in what they study’.

Motcombe Infants’ School headteacher Tracy Robinson with students

Students are praised for their behaviour and any incidents or unkind behaviour are handled ‘effectively’.

The school has a range of after-school clubs which pupils look forward to as well as charity work opportunities. The report says: “Leaders prioritise promoting pupils’ wider development through a variety of opportunities.”

On the subject of curriculum, the report says it is ‘ambitious’ and ‘well developed’. The report says: “They have identified what pupils will learn and in what order from early years onwards. This helps staff to ensure that pupils build well on their previous learning. Leaders have provided training so that staff have strong subject knowledge.

“Teachers use assessment well to ensure that lessons are engaging, thought-provoking and well suited to pupils’ starting points. Through teachers’ careful questioning, pupils who struggle receive prompt support. Consequently, most pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) achieve well.”

Although the report says disadvantaged pupils didn’t achieve as well as previous cohorts in the 2022 national assessments, the report says leaders have taken action on this to ‘address gaps in pupils’ learning’. The report says: “This is beginning to bring about the required improvement for the vulnerable learners.”

The approach to reading is praised and the report says pupils are ‘keen and confident’ with maths.

The report is positive around the staff and governors, resulting in a ‘well led and managed’ school. Leaders are also praised for the training they provide to staff such as in safeguarding matters.

Headteacher Tracy Robinson said: “Although we were pleased to have received a ‘good’ judgement in our recent Ofsted inspection, what is most important to us are the opinions of our Motcombe community - the children, families and visitors.

"None of this would be possible without the outstanding contribution made by our largest workforce, the children and the support that they and we receive from home.”

