Eastbourne junior school ‘delighted’ following Ofsted success

A junior school in Eastbourne is ‘delighted’ following a recent successful Ofsted inspection.

In a report published on June 16, Parkland Junior School in Brassey Avenue, was praised by inspectors after ‘taking effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection’.

The school was previously given a ‘good’ rating by inspectors in 2020.

The inspector observed teachers in their classrooms, spoke with pupils individually and in groups and conducted interviews with teachers while also collating information from staff, parent, and pupil surveys and speaking to some parents face-to-face.

In the report, the inspector said that that behaviour at the school was ‘excellent’ and students ‘respect the views of others and proudly celebrate differences’

The report stated: “Pupils offer a delightful welcome to everybody at this caring and happy junior school.

“Pupils are keen to introduce visitors to the school’s llamas, ducks and chickens. They take true pride in caring for these animals. These rich experiences underpin the highly nurturing ethos of the school.

“Behaviour is excellent from the classroom to the school field. Relationships are supportive and kind.

"Pupils respect the views of others and proudly celebrate differences. The school’s values of honesty, aspiration, resilience, positivity and cooperation permeate school life.

“Support for pupils’ mental health and well-being is a strength.

"One parent represented the views of many when they said that the school ‘always goes above and beyond to help’.”

Following the report, Headteacher Sally Simpson said: “We are absolutely delighted with the recognition the school, staff and pupils have received.”