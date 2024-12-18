Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde MP inducted into FE Hall of Fame

East Sussex College alumnus, Josh Babarinde OBE MP, has been inducted into the Association of Colleges’ FE Hall of Fame.

The FE Hall of Fame honours the outstanding contributions made by further education alumni to their college community and beyond. Each year, just three alumni are chosen from dozens of entries from colleges across the country.

Josh joins the likes of singer and West End star Shaun Escoffery, rugby legend Kevin Sinfield, and Michelin-star chef Michael Caines MBE. Best known for recently becoming an MP in Eastbourne, Josh attended East Sussex College from 2009 to 2011.

Josh has made a significant impact on East Sussex College and the wider community. Recently elected as the Liberal Democrat MP for Eastbourne, Josh continues to inspire with his advocacy for social entrepreneurship and justice. Staying closely connected to his roots at East Sussex College, he actively contributes to educational discussions, champions opportunities for young people, and supports underprivileged students.

Recognised with an OBE for his work in criminal justice reform, Josh's dedication to improving educational pathways and bridging the gap between education and employment remains evident.

Josh plans to deepen his engagement with East Sussex College by fostering stronger partnerships with local businesses, providing students with hands-on experiences and mentorship opportunities.

Speaking on being inducted into the FE Hall of Fame, Josh said: “East Sussex College was, in so many ways, the making of me. Teachers went over and above to support and challenge me in the classroom, and they ignited my ambition to succeed in being the first in my household to go to university.

“I’m determined to pay that support forward to the next generation of students, which is why I’m honoured to champion my former college and its learners in the House of Commons as their Member of Parliament. I’m chuffed to bits to join the Association of College’s FE Hall of Fame in recognition of that work - and hopefully much more to come!”

Rebecca Conroy, CEO & Principal at East Sussex College, said: “We are incredibly proud of our former student Josh Babarinde OBE MP for being inducted into AoC’s FE Hall of Fame. This prestigious accolade is a testament to Josh’s remarkable achievements, his unwavering commitment to serving his community, and the lasting impact of further education. Josh is an active alumnus and remains a close friend of East Sussex College. For many years, he has generously given us his time to inspire our current students and staff alike. We are thrilled to see his contributions recognised with such a prestigious award and look forward to celebrating this fantastic milestone with him!”

David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges, said: “Our further education colleges are thriving hubs of talent, with students going on to succeed in a whole range of industries around the world, from sport and performing arts to business and public service among many others.

“The FE Hall of Fame recognises those alumni who have used their college experience to go onto great success and who have then given back to the college to help others benefit from a college education. They personify all that is good about colleges and the impact they have as well as showing how powerful it is for successful people to share their expertise and experiences with students at the start of their careers.

“Huge congratulations to our colleges and the alumni who have been recognised in the 2024 cohort, and a big thank you from all of us in education for the efforts you make to inspire and support others.”