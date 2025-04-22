Eastbourne nursery celebrates success following Ofsted inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nursery in Eastbourne has celebrated after receiving a ‘good’ rating following a recent Ofsted inspection.

Leaps and Bounds Day Nursery in Ashford Road was given the rating following an inspection on March 18.

It was judged in four categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management, with the nursery being rated as ‘good’ in all categories.

In the report by Ofsted, the nursery was praised for the way its staff treat the children and help ‘prioritise children’s individual needs’.

Leaps and Bounds Day Nursery in Ashford Road was given a 'good' rating following an inspection on March 18. Picture: Google Maps

The report stated: “Children demonstrate a real sense of belonging in this nursery and they display high levels of engagement in their learning.

"Staff are kind and considerate. They offer children hugs and reassurance. Staff guide older children as they play and learn. Babies reach out to staff who cuddle them and care for them very well.

"Staff gather important details from parents about children's routines and preferences.

“They use this information to plan learning experiences and help children transition between activities effectively.

“Staff prioritise children's individual needs and ensure that the carefully considered key-person approach is embedded throughout the nursery. As a result, all children form strong bonds with the adults who care for them. This helps children to feel safe and secure and sets a firm foundation for future learning.

“Overall, the staff are skilled in providing a sequential curriculum, which builds on children's current interests and existing knowledge. This helps to keep children stimulated and motivated in their learning.

"However, on occasions, staff do not fully understand the intent of the activities and, therefore, do not provide children with an explanation as to why they are taking part.

"Consequently, some learning can be incidental rather than purposeful. Despite this, children's overall engagement and enjoyment in activities is high.”

Following the report Lennie Scott, owner of the nursery, thanked staff for all their hard work in helping achieving the Ofsted inspection.

He said: "I'd like to thank the all the team for their dedicated hard work, they all go above and beyond, a statement our parents gave to Ofsted. Our ethos is to have a caring loving environment for children to flourish. This I believe came across in our inspection."