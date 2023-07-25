Eastbourne nursery has rating downgraded to ‘inadequate’

An Eastbourne nursery’s Ofsted rating has been downgraded from ‘good’ to ‘inadequate’.

On July 19 Ofsted published its inspection of Little Rockets Childcare (Langney) in Langney Shopping Centre.

An overall effectiveness rating of ‘inadequate’ was awarded while the areas of personal development as well as leadership and management were also placed in the lowest tier. Despite this, the areas of the quality of education plus behaviour and attitudes were rated ‘good’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspector said: "Safeguarding procedures are not rigorous enough to ensure the safety of children. Gaps in recruitment processes mean that the suitability of staff to work with children cannot be assured. In addition, there are weaknesses in safeguarding practice that put children at risk.

Langney Shopping Centre (Photo by Jon Rigby)

“Nevertheless, children are happy and feel safe at nursery. This is evident when they arrive with a smile on their face.”

The inspector added: "Staff are good role models and encourage children to use good manners. As a result, children behave well and are respectful to adults and their peers.”

Staff recognise the indicators of abuse and neglect and encourage children to understand feelings, the inspector said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report says parents think highly of staff and comment on how happy their children are at the nursery.

The inspector said the nursery was told they must implement effective recruitment and vetting processes while improving safeguarding practices. The provider should also improve teaching during group activities, the report states.

Nursery director Amanda Saunders said: “We are shocked and disappointed in the decision by Ofsted to downgrade us from our 13-year run of a ‘good’ rating.”

The director said the nursery will challenge the rating.

She added: “We were downgraded for safeguarding reasons, however this was due to an administrative error which we were able to rectify immediately whilst the inspector was on site and this had no bearing on the safety or welfare of the children in our care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With regards to the vetting of staff, the inspector did not agree in the way we took up references of our young students and apprentices. Again, once this was highlighted to us, we reviewed our processes to ensure they were in line with the inspector’s expectations.”