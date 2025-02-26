Eastbourne nursery rated 'good' following Ofsted visit

An Eastbourne nursery has received a ‘Good’ rating following an Ofsted inspection.

Step by Step Children's Nursery, in Victoria Drive, was given the rating following an inspection on January 29.

It was judged in four categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management, with the nursery being rated as ‘good’ in all categories.

In the report by Ofsted, the nursery was praised for the way it provided children with ‘opportunities to develop their social skills, build relationships and become independent’.

The report stated: "Children enter the nursery happily; they settle quickly and enjoy exploring the activities on offer. The atmosphere is calm, and children are engaged. They have positive relationships with staff and approach them when they need reassurance and comfort, which is regularly offered.

"Staff are calm and patient and they demonstrate the positive and respectful behaviour that they expect of children.

“Leaders and staff support children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) well. They make timely referrals and work closely with parents and outside professionals.

"Leaders ensure targeted plans are implemented, so children receive early intervention. This has a positive impact on helping children reach their potential.

“Leaders demonstrate clear intentions for the nursery's curriculum. They identify curriculum priorities, such as providing children with opportunities to develop their social skills, build relationships and become independent.

"Leaders provide staff with regular supervision and support for their well-being.

“Staff have access to training opportunities to support their continued professional development. The leader uses additional funding that children are entitled to effectively.”

However, the report went on to state that the nursery could help support staff to have an understanding of the curriculum so that the teaching is ‘consistently focused’.

The report added: “To further improve the quality of the early years provision, the provider should support all staff to have a clear understanding of the curriculum intent, so that their teaching is consistently focused on what they want children to learn and strengthen staff practice to promote children's awareness of number and shape during their play, and extend their mathematical learning further.”