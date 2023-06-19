Eastbourne nursery receives new Ofsted rating following inspection

On Wednesday, June 14, Ofsted released a report which said that Meadows Mere Nursery School in Alfred Road has been given a ‘good’ overall effectiveness rating.

All categories – which include quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management – also received a ‘good’ rating.

The inspector said: “Children display good manners and behaviour. They are happy, enjoy each other's company and play well together. Overall, they are learning to manage their own behaviour well and can successfully resolve some issues without adult support.”

Meadows Mere Nursery School in Eastbourne. Picture from Google Maps

The report also states that staff complete training that has a positive impact on children’s learning, and that staff plan activities which encourage children to explore and investigate.

In the report is says: “Staff use observation and assessment well to monitor children's learning and development. They successfully identify any emerging gaps and swiftly refer to outside agencies. This helps children, including those with SEND, to get the extra support they need to progress.

"Staff are good role models and give consistent messages to children about their behaviour. Children understand the rules and boundaries of the nursery which

they have helped to develop.”

The inspector said staff also support children well through times of change, such as when starting at the nursery and moving to school.

The report states: “Staff form strong bonds with children and their families, which helps children to feel safe and secure. They give children lots of praise and encouragement, which builds children's confidence and self-esteem.”

Staff fully involve parents in their child's learning, according to the inspector.

They said this includes sharing ideas and resources, such as books, to enable parents to extend their child’s learning at home.

In the report it says the nursery could improve its group activities to ensure they meet the needs of all the children and to build on their listening and attention skills. The nursery could also review strategies for transition times to ensure children do not wait for too long between activities, the inspector added.

The nursery, which was given a ‘good’ overall rating at its last inspection back in September 2017, has been contacted for a comment.