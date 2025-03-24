Eastbourne nursery ‘requires improvement’ following Ofsted inspection

An Eastbourne nursery ‘requires improvement’, according to Ofsted.

Bluebell Hill Children's Nursery at The Circus in Seaville Drive, was given the rating following an inspection on January 25.

The school had previously been rated as ‘Good’ in a previous inspection in 2019.

The report stated: “Generally, children are happy and are quick to explore a range of activities and resources. However, the curriculum is variable and inconsistent.

"This is because leaders have not made sure all staff have a clear understanding of how to plan and implement an age-appropriate, personalised

educational programme.

"In addition, the curriculum does not precisely identify the individual learning needs of all children based on what they already know, remember and can do.

"Leaders recognise not all staff understand the curriculum in place or how to successfully deliver it. Despite this, leaders have not taken prompt action to ensure all staff are clear on how to plan appropriately for children.

The inspector did however state that children had ‘opportunities to build on physical skills’ as well as staff ‘provide a variety of resources to share and support families and children's first experiences’.

The report added: “Children have lots of opportunities to build on their physical skills. Babies manoeuvre their whole bodies as they safely explore physical soft-play equipment.

"When they are ready, they cruise around furniture in a thoughtfully planned environment. Older children have ample opportunities to explore the outdoor space as they freely access the many garden areas.

"They build their core muscle skills as they run and balance. Children delight as they jump and splash in puddles. Furthermore, staff provide opportunities for children to develop their small muscles and dexterity.

"Leaders and staff recognise the importance of positive and effective parental partnership. They have a variety of methods in place to ensure parents are kept up to date regarding their children's day and their ongoing progress.

"Staff consider how children's learning can be further supported at home. For instance, they provide a lending library to support children's early love of books at home.

“They also provide a variety of resources to share and support families and children's first experiences, such as toilet training, a new baby at home or visits to the dentist.”