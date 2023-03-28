Eastbourne Police Cadets take a trip to London

On March 26 the Eastbourne Police Cadets travelled to Hyde Park and, along with peers from the City of London Police Cadets, marshalled a charity run for Target Ovarian Cancer.
The cadets also got to see some London sites and meet some of the Mounted Police Units.
A spokesperson for Eastbourne Police said: “A huge well done to all the runners, and a massive thank you to all our National Volunteer Police Cadets Safeguarding and Standards Hub for their support and time this weekend, sorry we couldn’t fix the weather!”
What is a police cadet?
The Sussex Police volunteer cadet corp is a non-competitive programme of practical and police related activities for cadets, aged 13-18, upholding the values and standards of Sussex Police.
It offers an individual challenge and encourages young people to undertake constructive, challenging and enjoyable activities in their free time.