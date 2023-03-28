The Eastbourne Police Cadets helped marshal a charity run in London at the weekend.

On March 26 the Eastbourne Police Cadets travelled to Hyde Park and, along with peers from the City of London Police Cadets, marshalled a charity run for Target Ovarian Cancer.

The cadets also got to see some London sites and meet some of the Mounted Police Units.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Police said: “A huge well done to all the runners, and a massive thank you to all our National Volunteer Police Cadets Safeguarding and Standards Hub for their support and time this weekend, sorry we couldn’t fix the weather!”

Eastbourne Police Cadets take a trip to London (photo from Eastbourne Police)

What is a police cadet?

The Sussex Police volunteer cadet corp is a non-competitive programme of practical and police related activities for cadets, aged 13-18, upholding the values and standards of Sussex Police.

It offers an individual challenge and encourages young people to undertake constructive, challenging and enjoyable activities in their free time.

