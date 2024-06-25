Eastbourne primary school celebrates after glowing Ofsted report

By Gemma RoxburghContributor
Published 25th Jun 2024, 09:29 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2024, 10:40 BST
A primary school in Eastbourne is celebrating after receiving a glowing Ofsted report.

Willingdon Primary School was recently inspected by Ofsted. From being judged as Requires Improvement in September 2021, the school has been judged as Good and two categories – Behaviour and Attitudes, and Personal Development – have been graded as ‘Outstanding’.

All other categories received a ‘Good’ rating meaning the school got an overall rating of ‘Good’.

The report said: "This is a school that has changed significantly since the last inspection.

Willingdon Primary students celebrating being a Good School!

"Aspirations are equally high for all pupils, no matter what their barriers to learning are.

"Pupils behave very well here because expectations are high, and the curriculum engages them well. Pupils’ personal development stands out as a strength here.

"Supporting pupils’ physical and mental health and well-being is given high importance."

Headteacher, Gemma Roxburgh said: “We are extremely proud of the report and I would like to thank our staff, governors and whole school community for all the hard work and support."

