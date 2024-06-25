Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A primary school in Eastbourne is celebrating after receiving a glowing Ofsted report.

Willingdon Primary School was recently inspected by Ofsted. From being judged as Requires Improvement in September 2021, the school has been judged as Good and two categories – Behaviour and Attitudes, and Personal Development – have been graded as ‘Outstanding’.

All other categories received a ‘Good’ rating meaning the school got an overall rating of ‘Good’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report said: "This is a school that has changed significantly since the last inspection.

Willingdon Primary students celebrating being a Good School!

"Aspirations are equally high for all pupils, no matter what their barriers to learning are.

"Pupils behave very well here because expectations are high, and the curriculum engages them well. Pupils’ personal development stands out as a strength here.

"Supporting pupils’ physical and mental health and well-being is given high importance."