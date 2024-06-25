Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A primary school in Eastbourne has celebrated after receiving an Ofsted report which graded the school as ‘Good’.

Schools are judged in five categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

Willingdon Primary School on Rapsons Road was inspected by Ofsted on June 4.

The school was judged as ‘Good’ overall. Behaviour and attitudes, and personal development were graded as ‘Outstanding’.

Willingdon Primary students celebrating being a Good School!

Leadership and management, and early years provision were rated ‘Good’.

The school was praised by inspectors for the way it had improved since the previous inspection in September 2021 when It had been rated as ‘Requires Improvement’.

The report said: "This is a school that has changed significantly since the last inspection.

"Aspirations are equally high for all pupils, no matter what their barriers to learning are.

"Pupils behave very well here because expectations are high, and the curriculum engages them well. Pupils’ personal development stands out as a strength here.

"Supporting pupils’ physical and mental health and well-being is given high importance."

The pupils behaviour as well as the staff’s contributions to the pupils were also praised in the report.

The report stated: “Pupils’ personal development stands out as a strength here. There is no doubt that the vastly improved behaviour and excellent attitudes to learning that pupils now display is in no small part due to this.

"Supporting pupils’ physical and mental health and well-being is given high importance.

"All staff understand this approach. Some are additionally qualified and experienced to support pupils who need extra care and understanding to succeed.”

The report said early reading programme required slight improvement. It said: “On occasion, some staff do not implement the school's early reading programme as consistently as they might.”