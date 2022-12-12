A primary school in Eastbourne held a 'Reindeer Run' this morning and even got a visit from two real reindeers.

Langney Primary Academy (LPA) held its annual Reindeer Run charity event today (December 12) which has been going since 2014. This year it is raising money for the Chestnut Tree House Children's Hospice.

Headteacher Benjamin Bowles said: “We raise money for many charities but this is the Christmas focus, as well as Save the Children. Our children and families love to help others and with this charity we have learnt how they really care for children with life limiting conditions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children took part in a large obstacle course whilst keeping antlers firmly on their head! They raised money by gathering sponsorships.

PE teacher Wayne Field with two students (photo from LPA)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils also got to meet two real life reindeer in the playground called Latte and Bubbles.

Mr Bowles said: "Staff worked so hard to make the school site safe this morning and we were thrilled to welcome reindeers and their handlers on site for a well earned whole school treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been a brilliant return to a full normal year with 30 weekly clubs, cooking lessons back and many sporting successes. We wish every family a safe, festive break as we look forward to an exciting 2023 at LPA."

Advertisement Hide Ad