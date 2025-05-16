Eastbourne primary school joins academy trust

A primary school in Eastbourne has joined a Sussex-wide academy trust.

St Thomas a Becket Primary Schooy on Tutts Barn Lane joined the Bosco Catholic Education Trust on May 1 alongside St Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School in St Leonards.

The schools become the tenth and eleventh primary schools in the Bosco Trust, joining the other nine primary schools already in the Trust: St Mary’s in Worthing; Annecy in Seaford; St Joseph’s in Haywards Heath; Our Lady Queen of Heaven in Crawley; St Peter’s in Shoreham; St Wilfrid’s in Angmering; St Robert Southwell in Horsham; St Catherine's in Littlehampton, and the two secondary academies: St Paul’s Catholic College in Burgess Hill and St Philip Howard Catholic School in Barnham.

Welcoming the two school communities into the Trust, the Trust CEO and Chair of Trust Board, Dave Carter wrote: "The aim of all schools in the Trust is to provide the children entrusted to our care with an exceptional Catholic education.

"Children, staff, governors and families flourish when they are happy, and this comes from them being known and loved. St John Bosco was a great advocate for young people and we look forward to working collaboratively and in partnership with both St Thomas a Becket and St Mary Star of the Sea school communities to further enhance these wonderful school communities.”