Eastbourne primary school 'proud of its achievements' following Ofsted inspection
Schools are judged on five categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.
Stafford Junior School in Ringwood Road, which is part of the Cavendish Education Trust, was inspected on July 10 and received ‘good’ in all categories except ‘personal development’ where it received an ‘outstanding’ rating.
The inspection marks an improvement for the school following a previous judgement of ‘inadequate’ in January 2020.
The report says: “Pupils enjoy their vibrant and inclusive school. Pupils work hard to live up to the school’s motto of, ‘be the best we can be’, in all areas of school life. They embrace the school’s ‘four pillars of learning’ - challenge, engagement, feedback and independent learning. They recognise that they can always improve.
"Pupils are attentive to feedback and persevere in the face of challenge.
“The school provides pupils with a strong quality of education. Teachers are well trained to understand pupils’ needs.
"They confidently insist upon the highest standards of behaviour in classrooms and around the school, so that pupils can focus on their learning.”
A spokesperson for the school said: “The commitment of the team at Stafford Junior School ensures that every pupil achieves their very best. This is supported by our wonderful parent body who were very positive about the school during the inspection process.”
Mrs Siddall-Ward Executive Headteacher said: “We are proud of our achievements and are dedicated to providing the very best education for the pupils in our school”.
Mrs Sidall-Ward added that ‘the school to school support, provided by the Cavendish Education Trust has been a key driver in securing such a transformational change for the school.’
The report did however go on to state that the curriculum is not yet ‘well-adapted’ to meet every child’s needs.
The report added: “Teachers have good subject knowledge across most subjects, and this enables them to explain learning clearly to pupils.
"However, this is not yet consistent across year groups and subjects. In some subjects, including English, the curriculum is not consistently well-adapted to meet the needs of all pupils.
"As a result, pupils with SEND, do not consistently learn as well as they might.
