Eastbourne primary school receives 'Good' rating following Ofsted inspection

An Eastbourne primary school has received a ‘Good’ rating following a recent Ofsted inspection

Schools are judged on five categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

Stafford Junior School in Ringwood Road, which is part of the Cavendish Education Trust, was inspected on July 10 and received ‘good’ in all categories except ‘personal development’ where it received an ‘outstanding’ rating.

This was the first routine inspection the school received since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Inspectors discussed the impact of the pandemic with the school.

The school was praised in the report by the inspectors, in particular the way it provided pupils at the school with a ‘strong quality of education.’

The report says: “Pupils enjoy their vibrant and inclusive school. Pupils work hard to live up to the school’s motto of, ‘be the best we can be’, in all areas of school life. They embrace the school’s ‘four pillars of learning’ - challenge, engagement, feedback and independent learning. They recognise that they can always improve.

"Pupils are attentive to feedback and persevere in the face of challenge.

“The school provides pupils with a strong quality of education. Teachers are well trained to understand pupils’ needs.

"They confidently insist upon the highest standards of behaviour in classrooms and around the school, so that pupils can focus on their learning.”

The report did however go on to state that the curriculum is not yet ‘well-adapted’ to meet every child’s needs.

The report added: “Teachers have good subject knowledge across most subjects, and this enables them to explain learning clearly to pupils.

"However, this is not yet consistent across year groups and subjects. In some subjects, including English, the curriculum is not consistently well-adapted to meet the needs of all pupils.

"As a result, pupils with SEND, do not consistently learn as well as they might.

"Some pupils, particularly those with SEND, are too frequently absent from school.

“These pupils do not benefit fully from the school’s strong educational offer. The school should continue its work to improve the attendance of disadvantaged pupils.”