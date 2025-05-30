Eastbourne school ‘continues to require special measures’ following Ofsted visit

Ofsted has said that a school in Eastbourne ‘continues to require special measures’ following a monitoring visit.

College Central in Brodrick Road, part of the Sabden Multi Academy Trust, was inspected on April 1 and 2. It was the second monitoring inspection since the school was found to require special measures following a graded inspection in February 2024.

The purpose of a monitoring inspection is not to grade the school’s key and provision judgements but to identify and report on the school’s progress.

The report by Ofsted, published on May 15, confirmed that the school continued to require special measures and that ‘insufficient progress’ had been made to improve the school.

The inspector also stated that HMCI (His Majesty's Chief Inspector of Education, Children's Services and Skills) ‘strongly recommended’ that the school not seek to appoint early career teachers.

The report stated: “College Central continues to require special measures. Leaders have made insufficient progress to improve the school.

"HMCI strongly recommends that the school does not seek to appoint early career teachers.

“The position regarding the appointment of early career teachers will be considered again during any monitoring inspection we carry out.

"Since the previous monitoring visit, the capacity of leadership has declined. A small number of staff, including the executive headteacher, are regularly deployed to another school in the trust.

"In addition, the oversight of safeguarding throughout the entire provision has reduced. The local authority has maintained its agreement to reduce the number of places at the school.

"However, due to a lack of leadership capacity, the school has not been able to take advantage of this to make necessary improvements. With the changes in the deployment of staff, the trust has given additional responsibility to school leaders.

"However, these responsibilities have not come with sufficient resources that would enable leaders to fulfil them.

"This means that oversight of improvement in a number of areas, including safeguarding, early reading, attendance and the provision for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), has not been effective.

The report said the new board of trustees at the Sabden Multi Academy Trust intends to ‘embed a culture of professional curiosity’ but stated that work was still at an early stage.

The report added: “The board of trustees recognises that trust oversight and challenge has not been robust enough to this point to secure improvements in the school.

"The trust intends to embed a culture of professional curiosity, where challenge and support is effective. However, this work is at an early stage and has not had an impact on the quality of the provision to date.

“The primary-aged pupils placed in the flexible learning provision continue to receive an effective education.

"In this phase, a broad curriculum is taught well by suitably trained staff. Pupils engage in ambitious learning and achieve well. In the primary phase, staff are expert teachers of phonics.

"They put in place appropriate activities, which match the school’s chosen scheme.

"Pupils in the primary phase are learning to read well. In the secondary phase, there is now a sequenced and ambitious curriculum in place. This curriculum sets out the knowledge pupils will learn and in what order clearly. However, the implementation of this curriculum is at an early stage.”

The Sabden Multi Academy Trust has been approached for comment.