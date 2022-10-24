Evidence given by students at St Catherine’s College has been used in a major report warning the UK that it will not meet its 2050 net zero target unless the Government encourages people to change their behaviour.

The House of Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee’s report has been covered by the national media and calls on the government to learn from examples of where it enabled behaviour change - including during the pandemic - on issues such as travel, food and energy usage in the home.

St Catherine’s College was one of six educational establishments selected from across the UK that gave evidence to the House of Lords committee as part of its inquiry into mobilising action for behaviour change. St Catherine’s College worked with Eastbourne College and Seaford Head School to gain students’ insights into tackling the climate crisis through behaviour change.

St Catherine's College students with the climate change report

Points raised by the students included the importance of government communication, labelling food and clothing with information about its carbon footprint and the government leading by example through using regulation or taxation to encourage behaviour change. They also stressed the importance of improved education on environmental issues.

Chair of the environment and climate change committee Baroness Parminter said: “After a summer of record temperatures, fires and hose pipe bans, it has never been more apparent that the twin crises of climate change and nature loss demand an immediate and sustained response. It is vital that young people have a voice in telling the Government what changes need to be made to ensure we achieve net zero by 2050.”

Deputy headteacher at St Catherine’s College Nigel Jewell added: “It’s very exciting that St Catherine’s College students, alongside renowned educators such as the University of Cambridge and leading global businesses such as Amazon and Ikea, contributed to this significant report on changes needed to meet the UK’s climate and environmental goals.

“Many of the ideas in the report echo the views which were expressed by our students in the House of Lords consultation with us last year.”

