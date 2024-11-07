An Eastbourne headteacher says the school is ‘incredibly proud’ following an inspection by Ofsted.

The Lindfield School in Hampden Park was visited by inspectors on October 15 and 16 and was praised for the way its pupils engage in learning and integrate themselves into school life.

The report states: “Pupils are proud to attend this school. Staff make sure every pupil feels valued within the school community.

"Pupils sometimes arrive at the school with low levels of confidence and self-esteem. The school’s work to support and integrate these pupils into school life is very effective.

"Parents and carers are often astounded that, by the end of their first term, their children have not only happily settled, but also taken on a leading role in one of the school’s regular theatre or musical productions.”

The school, which forms part of the Southfield Trust, was also praised for its curriculum as well as teachers’ lesson plans.

The reports stated: “The school ensures that the curriculum is adapted to take account of the needs and aptitudes of each cohort. Staff maintain a keen awareness of what pupils need to learn, as well as the qualifications they will need, to access further education when they leave the school at the end of Year 11.

"The school ensures that the curriculum is delivered by teachers with strong subject knowledge. Teachers carefully tailor lessons to take account of each pupil’s starting points and gaps in knowledge.”

Kirsty Eydmann, executive principal, said: “We are incredibly proud of our recent Ofsted report, which highlights the exceptional efforts of our staff and students. We are delighted that Ofsted has recognized our sustained high standards since our previous Outstanding grade.

“Our commitment to ensuring every student feels valued and supported in a welcoming environment remains at the heart of everything we do. This allows our students to build confidence and thrive. I would like to offer my sincere thanks to all our staff for their tireless dedication and passion in supporting our students' success. We are also deeply grateful to our families for their ongoing encouragement.

“This report is a true reflection of the collective dedication of our entire school community, and we look forward to continuing our journey of success together.”