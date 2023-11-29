Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Roselands Infants’ School on Woodgate Road, was inspected on October 17 and 18 with the report being published on November 27.

The school, a three form entry infant school, was last inspected under section 5 of the education Act 2005 13 years ago and judged ‘Outstanding’ under a previous inspection framework.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From then until November 2020, the school was exempted by law from routine inspection, so there has been a longer gap than usual between graded inspections under section 5 of the Act.

Roselands Infants’ School on Woodgate Road, was inspected on October 17 and 18 with the report being published on November 27. Picture: Roseland Infants' School

Judgements in the report are based on the current inspection framework and also reflect changes that may have happened at any point since the last graded inspection.

In the reports, the Inspector stated: "The school has high expectations of pupils’ behaviour. Pupils are mostly calm, engaged, polite and respectful. They open doors for adults and have opportunities to help teachers. This includes acting responsibly in helping to set up the hall for assemblies. Staff ensure pupils are given regular praise and encouragement. This helps pupils to feel happy and safe.”

"The school has high expectations for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) and disadvantaged pupils. Teachers make careful adaptations to teaching to support pupils with SEND to help them learn well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a result, pupils with SEND access the same aspirational curriculum as their peers and achieve well. This curriculum begins in early years. Thoughtful connections are made between what children study in Reception and what they will learn as they move through the school.”

The inspector did, however, say that the school could improve in helping the students in helping them learn ‘as much as they can.’

The report states: “In some subjects, teachers do not always check what pupils know and understand before planning and introducing new learning. They are not always