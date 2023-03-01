Children at Shinewater Primary School have been choosing their favourite play equipment to be installed in Shinewater Park this summer.
Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, chair of the Shinewater and North Langney Partnership, arranged for the children to view the plans proposed and make their choices.
He said: “It was really important to involve the children in the process and they made their views known in their comments and feedback.”
Headteacher Nicki Kaufman said: “The children really enjoyed making their choices for new play equipment for the park. They had lots of fantastic ideas.”
New equipment will include an inclusive roundabout which will be accessible for all users. There will also be a range of swings, see-saw and climbing equipment.