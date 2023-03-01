Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Eastbourne schoolchildren have a say on play equipment

Students at a primary school in Eastbourne have been able to give their opinions on new play equipment coming to the area this summer.

By India Wentworth
3 minutes ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 10:56am

Children at Shinewater Primary School have been choosing their favourite play equipment to be installed in Shinewater Park this summer.

Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, chair of the Shinewater and North Langney Partnership, arranged for the children to view the plans proposed and make their choices.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “It was really important to involve the children in the process and they made their views known in their comments and feedback.”

Most Popular
Eastbourne schoolchildren have a say on play equipment (photo from Shinewater Primary School)
Eastbourne schoolchildren have a say on play equipment (photo from Shinewater Primary School)
Eastbourne schoolchildren have a say on play equipment (photo from Shinewater Primary School)

Headteacher Nicki Kaufman said: “The children really enjoyed making their choices for new play equipment for the park. They had lots of fantastic ideas.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

New equipment will include an inclusive roundabout which will be accessible for all users. There will also be a range of swings, see-saw and climbing equipment.

More about Shinewater Park here

More news from Eastbourne