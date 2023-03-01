Students at a primary school in Eastbourne have been able to give their opinions on new play equipment coming to the area this summer.

Children at Shinewater Primary School have been choosing their favourite play equipment to be installed in Shinewater Park this summer.

Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, chair of the Shinewater and North Langney Partnership, arranged for the children to view the plans proposed and make their choices.

He said: “It was really important to involve the children in the process and they made their views known in their comments and feedback.”

Eastbourne schoolchildren have a say on play equipment (photo from Shinewater Primary School)

Headteacher Nicki Kaufman said: “The children really enjoyed making their choices for new play equipment for the park. They had lots of fantastic ideas.”

