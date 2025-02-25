Eastbourne schoolchildren say farewell to Jenny the dog

Hundreds of children in two Eastbourne schools have known Jenny, a beautiful Golden Retriever who has been visiting them on a weekly basis in term time, as a Canine Concern ‘Bark and Read’ Dog so that children who need it, can have help with reading, by reading stories just to Jenny.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenny sadly passed away at the beginning of February and her soft and gentle presence and calming temperament which made such a positive difference to the lives of many children will be so greatly missed. Sylvia Berhane, DSL/Assistant Headteacher at Ocklynge School said, For seven years, Jenny has visited Ocklynge Junior school and brought warmth, love, and comfort, alongside her devoted owner, Lis. She wasn’t just a visitor; she was part of our school family.

From the moment she walked through our doors, Jenny had a way of making everyone feel at ease. With her gentle eyes, wagging tail, and endless patience, she became a source of joy and reassurance for every child who had the privilege of knowing her. She listened without judgment, sat quietly with those who needed a friend, and greeted everyone as if they were the most important person in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For so many children, Jenny was a calm presence, a reason to smile, and a reminder that kindness comes in many forms, including four-legged ones. She taught us about loyalty, friendship, and the pure, unconditional love that only a dog can give. Whether it was a gentle nuzzle, a reassuring paw, or simply her steady presence, she made a difference in ways words cannot fully express.

Jenny at school with her owner Lis Korn

The children of Ocklynge Junior School will really miss her and they thank Lis for all her commitment and time, coming in to visit them.

Elena Birch from South Downs Special School said, ‘Jenny was an absolutely fantastic dog who visited our school weekly. The children loved seeing her and were always filled with such joy when they got to spend time with her, from sniffing her coat, to hugging her or reading her stories and getting some cheeky kisses! Jenny's gentle and kind demeanour meant that children who were initially fearful of interacting with a dog soon calmed and began to make some lovely bonds with Jenny. She will be truly missed by everyone that had the pleasure of meeting her!'

Prior to visiting schools, Jenny’s owner Lis Korn also took her to visit people in care homes and people who were homeless. Lis has been overwhelmed by the kind and moving messages of condolence she has received.