Eastbourne special school receives Ofsted monitoring visit following previous ‘outstanding’ grade

A special school based in Eastbourne received a monitoring visit from Ofsted after receiving an ‘outstanding’ rating in a previous inspection.

The South Downs School, in Beechy Avenue, was previously inspected in March 2019 and was also the second ungraded inspection since Ofsted judged the predecessor school, The South Downs Community Special School, to be ‘outstanding for overall effectiveness’ in June 2014.

The focus of the monitoring visit by Ofsted, published on December 10, was to evaluate the progress that leaders and managers have made in resolving the main areas for improvement identified at the previous inspection.

The inspection, which took place over two days on November 12 and 13, praised the school for its ‘inclusive community’ and the way staff engage with its pupils.

The report stated: “The South Downs School is a happy, welcoming and inclusive community. Pupils quickly settle into school life. This is because adults take the time to know pupils’ complex special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

"They have high expectations of pupils’ behaviour and academic achievements. Pupils excel in all areas of their learning and achieve highly.

“Positive, caring and respectful relationships between staff and pupils are the cornerstone of everyday routines. At times, pupils struggle to manage their behaviours, feelings and emotions.

"Skilled staff address pupils’ anxieties and concerns with patience. Consequently, pupils learn to make the right choices, take risks safely and communicate their views confidently.”

The report also praised the school for it’s ‘first class’ quality of education.

The report added: “Ambition for what pupils and staff can achieve is limitless. Pupils leave school extremely well prepared for the next stage of their lives.

“Parents value the supportive and reassuring communication they receive. Many describe the school as an ‘amazing place which is full of amazing staff’.

“Communication and language sit at the heart of the school’s exacting and inspirational curriculum. Pupils learn to read and to communicate their needs and understanding of the world extraordinarily well.

“Through a highly bespoke multi-sensory reading programme, where appropriate, pupils learn to read using phonics.

"A purposeful atmosphere pervades in all classrooms and pupils are extremely proud of themselves when they succeed.”