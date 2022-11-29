A violinist from Eastbourne has been selected to join the National Youth Orchestra following a tough audition process.

Eastbourne College student Alice Younger has been playing the violin since she was seven and passed her Grade 8 with Distinction at the age of 13. The 16-year-old joined the National Youth Orchestra (NYO) Inspire programme earlier this year and began attending violin and orchestra workshops, before deciding to audition for the orchestra.

She said: “I joined NYO Inspire in February and was one of a small number of musicians to join the NYO Summer Tour as an Inspire Associate, which gave me the opportunity to join the orchestra and participate in creative workshops, culminating in improvisational performances.

“As an Inspire musician, I gained many valuable tools to prepare for the audition process. When I found out I had been awarded a place in the NYO I was delighted. I am so excited to perform in some of the most prestigious venues in the UK and to work with other like-minded and talented musicians from across the country to share amazing music.”

Alice is one of 156 teenagers from across the UK to have been invited to join the NYO for 2023. She will be performing in several concert halls and secondary schools next year with the NYO, which offers free tickets to teenagers for all performances. Alice will also be leading the symphony orchestra at Eastbourne College and performing with several musical ensembles in the year ahead.

Dan Jordan, director of music, said: “Joining the NYO is a huge achievement and will provide fantastic opportunities for Alice with people who share her passion for music. Everyone in the Music Department here at Eastbourne College is proud of having Alice in our creative community and enjoys helping her develop as soloist and chamber musician.

“She has made a significant impact in various instrumental ensembles, the choir, and is leading the symphony orchestra. She is having violin lessons with Anne Wilson, ex Halle Orchestra, and is an exciting musician who enjoys the variety of musical opportunities at the College.”