Four students from a school in Eastbourne have been praised in a photography competition.

The students from St Catherine’s College entered photographs in the Rotary Club of Eastbourne’s annual competition. The subject this year was ‘The Beauty of Architecture’.

The Seaford Photographic Society judged the Rotary Club’s of Eastbourne’s initial submissions in a competition sponsored by law firm, Stephen Rimmer. These entries will now go forward into the Rotary District phase of the competition.

In the senior category, Belle King’s clever photo of the Eiffel Tower was the winner, with Marco Astom’s atmospheric Arc d’Triomphe as runner up. Both students were on a school trip to Paris and took the photos on their iPhones

Phoebe Clifton won the intermediate category with her unusual view of Eastbourne Pier through the Bandstand. Jenson King’s depiction of the Old Net loft came second.

Grant Sanders from Stephen Rimmer and Graham Marsden, the president of the Rotary Club of Eastbourne’s, came to the school to present the prizes to the students.

1 . Eastbourne students shine bright in photography competition - Belle King, senior winner Eastbourne students shine bright in photography competition - Belle King, senior winner Photo: -

2 . Eastbourne students shine bright in photography competition - Marco Astom, senior runner up Eastbourne students shine bright in photography competition - Marco Astom, senior runner up Photo: -

3 . Eastbourne students shine bright in photography competition - Phoebe Clifton, intermediate winner Eastbourne students shine bright in photography competition - Phoebe Clifton, intermediate winner Photo: -

4 . Eastbourne students shine bright in photography competition - Jenson King, intermediate runner up Eastbourne students shine bright in photography competition - Jenson King, intermediate runner up Photo: -