'Education that transforms futures' - Worthing school in top two per cent nationally for progress

A school in Worthing has achieved one of the highest progress measures in the country.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our Lady of Sion School – an independent co-educational day school in Gratwicke Road – has been placed in the top two per cent of schools nationally for Value Added (VA) performance.

Sion School’s latest VA data – published through FFT Aspire – shows that students on average achieved one full GCSE grade higher than predicted based on their prior attainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This progress measure compares actual outcomes to expected grades, offering a fairer reflection of how schools help students exceed expectations.

Our Lady of Sion School – an independent co-educational day school in Gratwicke Road – has been placed in the top two per cent of schools nationally for Value Added (VA) performance. (Photo contributed)

The results highlight exceptional progress across a range of subjects. Standout performers include:

– English: +1.3 VA – Top one per cent nationally

– Business Studies: +1.4 VA – Top two per cent nationally

– Food Technology: +1.5 VA – Top three per cent nationally

– Further Mathematics: +1.5 VA – Top three per cent nationally

– History: +1.2 VA – Top three per cent nationally

– Physical Education: +1.3 VA – Top four per cent nationally

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, one in six students achieved two grades higher than predicted – ‘demonstrating the school’s commitment to personalised learning and high-quality teaching’.

Headteacher and mission director, Steve Jeffery, said: “Value Added is about progress, and Sion School is proud to be among the very best in the country for helping students achieve more than they thought possible. With a VA score of plus one and subject rankings in the top percentiles nationally, Sion continues to deliver an education that transforms futures.”

The achievement follows strong GCSE results in 2025, with 94 per cent of students securing good passes and nearly half achieving top grades, well above national and West Sussex averages.

For young people aged between three and 18, SION offers a ‘nurturing and inclusive’ environment where ‘academic achievement, personal growth, wellbeing and community spirit are at its heart’.

For more information, visit: http://www.sionschool.org.uk