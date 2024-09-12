Education tops the agenda as Policy@Manchester prepares to launch party conference programme in Brighton

The University of Manchester’s policy engagement unit, Policy@Manchester, will kick off a packed programme of party conference events when the Liberal Democrats gather in Brighton next week by co-hosting a high profile debate on a critical aspect of education.

Taking place on Monday 16 September from 11.30am-12.30pm at the Brighton Harbour Hotel, an impressive line-up of special guests will seek to answer the question: “Learning to live well: how can education policy support children's wellbeing and mental health?” The discussion with be chaired by Aveek Bhattacharya, Research Director at the Social Market Foundation which is organising the event in partnership with Policy@Manchester.

Other panellists will include Munira Wilson, the Member of Parliament for Twickenham and Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Education; Dr Charlotte Bagnall, Lecturer in the Psychology of Education at The University of Manchester; Professor Lade Smith, President of the Royal College of Psychiatrists; and Miranda Green, Deputy Opinion Editor at the Financial Times and former Special Adviser to the Liberal Democrats.

Professor Cecilia Wong, Co-Director, Policy@Manchester, said: “Each year, we organise panel events at the Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrat party conferences, offering expertise and evidence on pressing policy topics.

Professor Cecilia Wong

“In the wake of the recent UK General Election which resulted in contrasting outcomes for the largest political parties in comparison with the last Parliament, we are excited to begin the conference season with the Liberal Democrats in Brighton.

“A rapidly growing number of young people experience poor mental wellbeing, with vulnerable children often more likely to suffer negative outcomes.

“Our first-class speaker line-up will discuss how education policy can better support children’s wellbeing and mental health.

“The event will also feature new research from The University of Manchester to be unveiled by my colleague Charlotte Bagnall.

Dr Charlotte Bagnall

“It promises to be a fascinating exchange of views with everyone welcome.”

More information about Policy@Manchester events at the Liberal Democrat, Labour and Conservative conferences can be found on its website.