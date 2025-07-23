Empowering the next generation: Why drama matters for girls in an age of female action heroes

Action films have often been associated with a particular image of a lone hero, out to get revenge, or some form of justice that the law can’t provide. These hero’s generally fit a simple archetype, gruff, uncompromising, highly skilled and often overwhelmingly male, but one all girls school in Sussex is aiming to give its students the skills to break this cycle.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While there have been stand out women in action in the past, Sigourney Weaver’s ‘Ellen Ripley’ in the Alien series or Linda Hamilton’s ‘Sarah Conner’ in the Terminator franchise, mentioning the action genre is more likely to conjure up names like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Statham or Vin Diesel.

In recent years however, momentum has started to shift, and women led action has become more frequent, with at least 41 major releases from 2015 to 2025, which is an increase from the 30 releases in the 10 years prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the recent release of Ballerina from the John Wick franchise, Burgess Hill Girls School have discussed their recent stage combat workshop and the benefits that drama has for the girls at the school, both in drama and beyond.

Female-led action films are on the rise

Anne Pithie, director of marketing and communications at the school said:

“We know that Drama as a subject has a lot of benefits that go beyond acting skill, it can empower our students to speak with confidence, express themselves authentically, build empathy and emotional intelligence. This helps them present ideas, work collaboratively and lead others when needed.

“It’s also a powerful tool for building physical confidence, public speaking and deep listening skills which can be useful in careers in law, business, education, and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important that the film industry continues to increase its representation of women in more active and physical leading roles. As a powerful tool which can inspire young women to see themselves as strong and as capable enough to take on any role.”

A Sussex school is embracing drama in empowering women of the next generation

Although at times women led films have provoked online backlash, particularly those within the action genre, or films in which a strong female lead is key.

Anne went on to give some context and explain why this form of representation and the skills required can be so important.

“In their International Women’s Day survey, YouGov found that 49% of people felt more needed to be done to help women have the resource to become economically independent, and 50% felt more was needed in terms of training or opportunities for women when it came to leadership skills and development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Running programmes and events like the stage combat workshop are an excellent way to help students develop the physical skills and presence they will need as they move forward into new fields, aiming to unlock their full potential.”