End of an era at Worthing school as past pupils and staff return to say goodbye

The school, in Lyndhurst Road, opened its doors on Sunday to allow people associated with the school, past and present, to meet up with old friends.

The school was opened in January 1936 as Lyndhurst County Primary School but on September 1, it will join with Chesswood Junior School to become the newly-amalgamated Homefield Primary School.

Di South, head teacher, said: "This was a fantastic event and an opportunity for old friends to reunite. The hall was buzzing with laughter and reminiscing from both former pupils and from past staff. It was a joy to see so many families returning and comparing stories from the school’s earliest days to the near present.

"Visitors really valued the hard work of the Lyndhurst team in facilitating this happy event. The present choir entertained and there were displays of memorabilia and photos from the past to enjoy with tea and biscuits."

There was also a display of uniforms, including the new Homefield school logo, agreed by a working party that included parents.

