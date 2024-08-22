Excellent results lay strong foundations for students’ chosen pathways

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Congratulations are in order for the class of 2024 at Ormiston Six Villages Academy, part of Ormiston Academies Trust, who collected their GCSE results today.

Collectively and individually, students have been celebrating their successes, with many achieving top grades in the 9-7 range across all subjects, laying strong foundations for their chosen pathways.

Among the many strong individual performances, the highest performers include Maherub H, William G, Amy W, Taylor D, Josie V, Amberley P, Amy O’C, Olive C and Edward H.

Vocational results were equally strong providing a further increase in student achievement.

Students at Six Villages celebrate

Students of all backgrounds and starting points have also made great progress beyond expected levels and are now moving onto their chosen A Levels, vocational courses or apprenticeships. Outstanding performers of note here are Harley G-S, William G, Jessica J, Jenna L, Amy W, Katerina C, Brandon B, Taylor D, Harley B and Benjamin R.

Amongst many areas of success, the academy is particularly pleased to see strong results in art, catering and music as well as science and maths. Today’s results represent a continuation in the academy’s sustained improvement over five years.

Paul Slaughter, Principal at Ormiston Six Villages Academy, said: “It was a delight to celebrate the class of 2024’s results today, which are a credit to the hard work and determination of our students to achieve their best.

"It is the academy’s priority to ensure that every child fulfils their potential. The academy culture of ‘Excellence for All’ is at the heart of everything we do and our cohort leaves us today showing an appetite to succeed in the next phase of their education.

“I would like to take this opportunity to commend our teachers who have taught and supported students so effectively and our support staff who have provided the care and attention that has enabled so many of our students to meet and exceed their personal targets. I would also like to thank our parent body for their essential support to their children and the academy.

“I am immensely proud of our students’ achievements, and it has been a privilege seeing them uphold our academy core values and develop during their time at Ormiston Six Villages into the wonderful young people they are.

"They have bright futures ahead of them and we wish them every success in the future.”