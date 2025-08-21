Excitement and success at The Eastbourne Academy

The Eastbourne Academy students are celebrating their GCSE results together as they look to take their next steps in education after two years of hard work and dedication.

There was particular success in subjects including Art and Design where 95% of students achieved a Grade 4 and above with 33% achieving Grade 7 and above. We also saw excellent results in Spanish, with 10% of students achieving the highest possible Grade 9.

We are also delighted by our almost 20% increase in the number of students achieving a 4+ in their English and Maths qualifications.

Some of the standout achievements include:

Sianna who achieved seven Grade 9s;

who achieved seven Grade 9s; Oliver who achieved five Grade 9s;

who achieved five Grade 9s; Mohammed who achieved four Grade 9s;

who achieved four Grade 9s; Ethan who made the most significant progress.

A member of senior leadership at The Eastbourne Academy said: “We are so proud of our students and everything they have achieved at TEA. It has been amazing to see them secure success as ambitious, engaged, and confident young individuals. We are certain they have incredibly bright futures ahead of them, and we look forward to hearing all about their continued achievements.”