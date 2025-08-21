Excitement at The Eastbourne Academy as students collect results

The Eastbourne Academy students are celebrating their GCSE results together as they look to take their next steps in education. The school, based on Brodrick Road, has shared its pride for students’ well-deserved results after two years of hard work and dedication.

There was particular success in subjects including Art and Design where 95% of students at The Eastbourne Academy achieved Grade 4 or above, with 33% of them achieving Grade 7 or above. The school also saw excellent results in Spanish, with 10% of students achieving the highest possible Grade 9. Furthermore, the school is delighted by their almost 20% increase in the number of students achieving Grade 4 or higher in their English and Maths qualifications.

Some of the standout achievements from The Eastbourne Academy include:

  • Sianna who achieved seven Grade 9s in the following subjects: English Language, Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and History.
  • Oliver who achieved five Grade 9s in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Geography and Food Preparation and Nutrition.
  • Mohammed who achieved four Grade 9s in Maths, Chemistry, History and Physics.
  • Ethan who made the most significant academic progress across the five years he has spent at the school.
A member of senior leadership at The Eastbourne Academy, said: “We are all so proud of our students and everything they have achieved during their time at TEA. It has been amazing to see them secure success as ambitious, engaged, and confident young individuals.

“We are certain they have incredibly bright futures ahead of them, and we look forward to hearing all about their continued success.”

