Expansion plans drawn up for West Sussex secondary school

Expansion plans are being drawn up for a West Sussex secondary school.

West Sussex County Council says that St Wilfrid’s Catholic School in Crawley has grown in recent years to meet the demand for places and has taken ‘bulge classes’ of 30 pupils in each of the last four years.

It is now proposed to provide a new teaching block with six classrooms, office space, toilets and storage – paid for by developers’ Section 106 funds.

Detailed design and associated cost estimates are now to be provided by the school before the go-ahead is given for the allocation of funding.

A final decision is expected to be made by February 2025.